Fortune has announced the Fortune 500™ ranking for 2025, the 71st year of the annual list of the largest corporations in the United States, ranked by revenue for the 2024 fiscal year.

Walmart earned the top spot on the Fortune 500 list for the 13th straight year, generating more than US$7 trillion in cumulative revenue over that time period, followed by Amazon, UnitedHealth Group, Apple, and CVS Health. The top 10 Fortune 500 companies generated over $290 billion in annual revenue, totaling $4.2 trillion.

In total, Fortune 500 companies represent two-thirds of the U.S. GDP with $19.9 trillion (up 6%) in revenues, $1.87 trillion (up 9%) in profits, $46 trillion (up 7%) in market value, and employ 31 million people worldwide. The revenue threshold for making the 2025 Fortune 500 list was $7.4 billion this year, up 4% from a year ago.

