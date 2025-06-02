Apple is in talks with Major League Baseball to pick up more MLB streaming broadcast rights — mainly, Sunday Night Baseball games, according to the Sports Business Journal.

Reports emerged late last month that NBC is bidding for all of ESPN’s current MLB rights, but a source tells SBJ the offer from Apple would likely be more than what NBC would be eyeing, particularly if that package was focused on simply Sunday night rights.

Any deal would likely be a three-year pact, lining up MLB to have all its national rights (and maybe even a national “local” package) available in 2028, when deals with Fox Sports and TNT Sports also end.

Apple TV currently has a package of MLB Friday night games that runs through 2028. The tech giant pays the league a reported US$85 million annually.

