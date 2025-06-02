Apple is challenging an order from the European Union’s antitrust watchdog specifying how it needs to make its iOS operating system more compatible with rival tech companies’ products under the Digital Markets Act, reports The Wall Street Journal (a subscription is required to read the article).

The tech giant submitted its challenge to the EU’s General Court in Luxembourg on May 30. Apple’s argument is that the DMA requirements force it to share sensitive user data with competitors. Apple says this creates a variety of security risks.

Apple has been given until June 22 to bring the App Store into full compliance with the DMA or face recurring financial penalties following a €500 million fine imposed in April. Apple has until June 22 to rectify the issues or face “periodic penalty payments.” These ongoing fines would be determined based on the seriousness of the infringement and the company’s revenue. Apple must also pay the initial €500 million fine imposed by the EU by July 23 or begin accruing interest.

