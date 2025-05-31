Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of May 26-30.

° Apple increased its European market share in the first quarter thanks to the launch of the iPhone 16e.

° iPhone shipments in the MEA region grew 4% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2025.

° A HomePod with a display might arrive this year after all.

° Along with major updates to macOS, iOS, and iPadOS, watchOS and tvOS will see significant changes previewed at the upcoming Apple Worldwide Developer Conference.

° Apple says the App Store prevented more than $9 billion in fraudulent transactions over the last five years.

° Apple acquires RAC7, game studio behind Sneaky Sasquatch, one of the most popular games on Apple Arcade.

° Apple plans to launch a new platform gaming app at WWDC.

° Apple’s iPhone 16 leads global smartphone sales in the first quarter of 2025.

° Apple has announced the addition of the iPad to Self Service Repair, providing iPad owners with access to repair manuals, Apple parts, and more.

° The European Commission gives Apple until June 22 to bring its App Store into full compliance with the Digital Markets Act.

° The iPhone 13 was the most frequently traded-in device overall in the first quarter of 2025.

° Apple has introduced new Logic Pro updates for the Mac and iPad.

° Apple will rename all of its operating systems in major rebranding to accompany this year’s big revamps, reports Bloomberg.

° Apple leads Canada’s smartphone market and commands the largest share in the premium segment, according to Counterpoint Research.

° iPhone sales grew 26% year-over-year as of quarter one in the LATAM region. Apple now has 19% of the area’s smartphone market.

° Apple says the App Store in the U.S. facilitated over $400 billion in developer billings and sales in 2024.

° The IDC research group says iPhone shipments are forecast to decline 1.9% in 2025 due to US/China tensions, tariff uncertainties, and more.

