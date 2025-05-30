Think Macs are immune to viruses? A new report says nearly half of Mac users have been hit with one, despite installing software protection.

That’s just one insight from a national report on antivirus trends for 2025 from All About Cookies. The online information website analyzed:

Why antivirus confidence could be misplaced

The risk of relying solely on pre-installed applications

How different devices and operating systems compare against malware attacks

Built-in antivirus software is quietly running on millions of mobile devices – and users rarely question it. Unfortunately, this convenience can lead to some unexpected flaws, according to All About Cookies’ 2025 Antivirus Protection Report. Here are some highlights from the report:

° Antivirus adoption is common, but often passive for Android users: 71% have antivirus software installed and 49% have opted for third-party tools rather than seeking out tailored protection.

° Over half of Americans aren’t using additional security enhancements beyond antivirus, such as VPNs or firewalls.

° Apple products aren’t in the clear: 38% of iOS respondents weren’t aware that third-party antivirus software exists for mobile.

° Antivirus adoption is common, but not often intentionally, as the majority of antivirus users stick with whatever came pre-installed on their devices.

° Eighty-four percent of people have an antivirus installed on their computer, 68% have an antivirus installed on smartphones, and 60% have an antivirus installed on tablets.

° Just 16% of people who utilize antivirus software feel that it is ineffective at protecting their devices.

° Forty-four percent of Mac users say they have gotten a virus before, despite having antivirus software installed, the highest rate of any operating system.

° Comparatively, 36% of Windows users say they have gotten a virus even with protection in place, while the same has happened to 30% of those who use non-Windows and non-Mac operating systems.

All About Cookies says that these steps can help you make the most of your antivirus software with these steps:

° Block your browser from spam and malware. Research the top-rated virus and threat protection programs that match your needs.

° Test other real-time protection tools. Premium plans, such as those offered by Guardio, can equip you with data breach monitoring and identity theft insurance.

° Don’t neglect your mobile devices. Safeguard your Android or iPhone with our recommended options.

