Here are some of the latest software announcements of the week:

° Sky is a new app that brings “natural computing for the Mac. It “floats over what you’re doing so AI is always at your fingertips.”

° Apple has published maintenance updates for its professional video apps Final Cut Pro 11.1.1 and Compressor 4.10.1. Both apps fix an issue that caused inconsistent frame rates when sharing with the “Allow export segmentation” setting.

° Blackmagic Design today announced that the final release of DaVinci Resolve 20 (free), DaVinci Resolve Studio 20 ($295; free upgrade for existing customers) and Fusion Studio 20 ($295; free upgrade for existing customers) is now available.

° Tesla has updated its iPhone app on Tuesday with Live Activities support on iOS 17.2 and later, allowing you to view your vehicle’s live Supercharging status on the Lock Screen, and in the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro models and newer.° Bandbreite 2.0 was recently released in the App Store for the iPhone and iPad. The update of the app for keep track of Apple Watch Band introduces more than 30 new features and changes, including everything from a revamped logbook and richer stats to faster iCloud sync and improved search functionality.

° Google is updating the Google Photos app, offering AI suggestions to combine multiple effects for quick edits and adding a feature for tapping into specific parts of an image to get specific editing tips.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related