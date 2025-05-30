Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From 9to5Mac: macOS 26 is rumored to drop support for these Macs.

° From The MacObserver: Here are all the iOS 18.5 bugs so far — and how to fix them.

° From the Business Standard: Apple will open a third India retail store at Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall,

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices panel dives into the latest developments in the ongoing Epic vs. Apple legal dispute.

° From Variety: Two spin-offs of the “Severance” TV show are under consideration.

° From Deadline: Apple TV+ has renewed its exclusive television overall deal with Jonathan Tropper, who has emerged as the streamer’s most prolific writer-creator across both TV and film with two on-air series, Your Friends and Neighbors and the upcoming Lucky, and two movies, The Corsair Code and Matchbox.

