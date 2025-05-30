Lexicon Tech Solutions, which specializes in K–12 device repair and lifecycle management, is now an Authorized Service Provider (ASP) for Apple devices.

This designation allows Lexicon to perform certified repairs on Apple devices, including iPads, giving districts a streamlined, warranty-safe repair option through a single trusted partner. The addition of Apple devices further positions Lexicon as a full-spectrum device care provider for districts nationwide, says Josh King, CEO of Lexicon Tech Solutions.

Lexicon operates ISO 9001:2015-certified facilities in Atlanta and Orlando, as well as facilities in Chicago and Vegas. All service is tracked through RepairEngine, Lexicon’s 24/7 cloud-based ticketing and tracking portal, which provides live updates and repair data transparency.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related