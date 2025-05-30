Apple Original Films’ documentary event “Bono: Stories of Surrender,” a lyrical visual exploration of Bono’s one-man show by the same name, is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Based on his memoir, “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” and the accompanying book/theatre tour, the film hails from RadicalMedia and Plan B Entertainment, with award-winning filmmaker Andrew Dominik (“The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford,” “Blonde”) directing.

Here’s how the documentary event is described: “Bono: Stories of Surrender” is a vivid reimagining of Bono’s critically acclaimed one-man stage show, “Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief…” As he pulls back the curtain on a remarkable life and the family, friends and faith that have challenged and sustained him, he also reveals personal stories about his journey as a son, father, husband, activist and rock star. Along with never-before-seen, exclusive footage from the Beacon Theatre shows, the film features Bono performing many of the iconic U2 songs that have shaped his life and legacy.

Also premiering today on Apple Vision Pro, “Bono: Stories of Surrender (Immersive)” will be the first feature-length film available in Apple Immersive Video, a media format recorded in 8K with Spatial Audio to produce a 180-degree video that places viewers onstage with Bono and in the center of his story.Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning RadicalMedia’s Jon Kamen and Dave Sirulnick (“Summer of Soul,” “Hamilton,” “David Byrne’s American Utopia”) produce alongside Academy Award-winning Plan B Entertainment’s Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner (upcoming “F1,” “Moonlight,” “12 Years a Slave”). Bono executive produces with Jennifer Pitcher (“Kiss the Future”) and Kelly McNamara (“V-U2 an Immersive Concert Film at Sphere Las Vegas”).

“Bono: Stories of Surrender,” an abridged and updated paperback edition of Bono’s bestselling memoir, will be released concurrently with the documentary film. This version has been refined to mirror the arc of his one-man show and features a film tie-in book cover and new introduction by the author.

