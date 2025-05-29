Apple will rename all of its operating systems in major rebranding to accompany this year’s big revamps, reports Bloomberg.

This year we won’t be getting macOS 16, iOS 19, iPadOS 19, tvOS 19, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2. Instead we’ll be getting macOS 26, iOS 26, iPadOS 26, tvOS 26, watchOS 26, and visionOS 26.

The next versions of the operating system will be unveiled at the annual Worldwide Developer Conference. Apple will host WWDC 2025 online from June 9 to 13, 2025. Developers and students will also have the opportunity to celebrate in person during a special event at Apple Park on June 9. Available for free to all developers, WWDC25 will spotlight the latest advancements in Apple software. As part of Apple’s ongoing commitment to supporting developers, the conference will provide them with unique access to Apple experts, as well as insight into new tools, frameworks, and features, says Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

