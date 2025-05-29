Apple has filed for a patent for an “Input Device” that shows the company wants to improve the trackpads on its devices.

About the patent filing

In the patent filing Apple says that trackpads typically include structures that provide poor tactile feedback, such as low click ratios, location-dependent click ratios, unsatisfactory ergonomics, inconsistent touch and feel, poor input detection, undesirable sound properties, and so on. Therefore, the tech giant says there’s a constant need for improvements to touch input devices.

Apple’s idea is for trackpads can include certain components and configurations of such components that lend to improved tactile feedback, better ergonomics, and/or increased quality. In particular, a trackpad can include a unique stack-up of components that help bias a trackpad surface that can make them even slimmer.

Summary of the patent filing

Here’s Apple’s (rather technical) abstract of the patent filing: “keyboard of the present disclosure has a keyboard housing with a base plate defining a trackpad opening. The keyboard can also include a trackpad assembly disposed within the trackpad opening, the trackpad assembly including: a touch input plate configured to receive a user touch input and positioned above the base plate; and a flexure positioned below the base plate.

“In some examples the flexure includes: a first attachment portion attached to the touch input plate; a second attachment portion attached to the base plate; and at least one flexible portion connecting the first attachment portion to the second attachment portion and biasing the first attachment portion upward relative to the second attachment portion.”

