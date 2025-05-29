Advanced technology and consumer preferences are driving the growth of Canada’s premium smartphone market, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

Apple leads Canada’s smartphone market and commands the largest share in the premium segment, adds the research market. Samsung dominated the mid-tier segment in 2024, while its Galaxy S series has been strengthening the brand’s position in the high-end market, according to Counterpoint. And Google’s share of Canada’s premium smartphone market is also growing steadily.

According to Counterpoint’s Canada Channel Share Tracker, over 75% of Canada’s smartphone sales in 2024 came from devices with an MSRP (Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price) of over US$700. Apple (iPhone 16 series) and Samsung (Galaxy S series) hold a dominant share of Canada’s premium smartphone market. In recent years, Google has made significant inroads in this segment. The high demand for the Pixel 9 series drove a significant rise in Google’s premium smartphone market share during 2024.

However, mid-range devices still enjoy importance in the Canadian market, as they broaden reach and accessibility for manufacturers. Counterpoint says that, as a result, brands are also focusing on releasing mid-range devices. The iPhone 16e, Apple’s latest release, starts at $599, while Google’s Pixel 9a starts at $499. Samsung also launched the Galaxy A16 for $199.99 in January 2025 and the A36 for $399.99 in March 2025.

