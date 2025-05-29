Apple TV+ has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming crime drama “Smoke,” reuniting the creative team behind Apple TV+’s acclaimed hit limited drama “Black Bird.”

It stars in and is executive produced by Emmy Award nominee Taron Egerton. “Smoke” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ on June 27, with the first two episodes, followed by one episode weekly, every Friday through August 15, 2025.

Created and written by Dennis Lehane and inspired by true events, “Smoke” follows an arson investigator who begrudgingly teams up with a police detective as their race to stop two arsonists ignites a twisted game of secrets and suspicions. Starring Egerton as arson investigator Dave Gudsen and Emmy Award nominee Jurnee Smollett as police detective Michelle Calderone, the cast of “Smoke” also features Rafe Spall, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Emmy Award nominee Anna Chlumsky, Adina Porter, Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee Greg Kinnear, and Emmy Award winner John Leguizamo. Thom Yorke wrote and performed the “Smoke” main title, available on Apple Music and all streaming platforms now.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related