° From Reuters: Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday signed into law a bill requiring Apple and Alphabet’s Google to verify the age of users of their app stores, putting the second-most-populous U.S. state at the center of a debate over whether and how to regulate smartphone use by children and teenagers.

° From AppleInsider: The slow rolling out of Tap to Pay on iPhone continues with Apple announcing its availability in eight more countries across Europe.

° From MacRumors: Apple’s next Apple Watch activity challenge is set to take place on June 4 to celebrate Global Running Day. Apple started hosting an activity challenge for running day last year.

° From The MacObserver: Grok 3.5 appears to be rolling out on iOS, as a new model selector UI surfaces in the app, hinting at imminent release.

° From Android Authority: iOS 19 may finally let you transfer your iPhone’s eSIM to an Android phone.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the latest episode the latest Road to Macstock Conference and Expo digs into AI and a presentation by Marty Jencius that will that focuses on Apple Intelligence and the practical integration of AI in education and productivity workflows.

