Apple’s iPhone 16 was the best-selling smartphone in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

This also marked the return of the iPhone series’ base variant to the top spot in the first quarter after a two-year gap, notes the research group. The iPhone 16e ranked sixth in the top 10 best-selling smartphones in March 2025, the first full month of the model’s sales.

“Apple’s iPhone 16e made a strong debut, securing the sixth spot in the global top-10 list for March 2025, its first full month of sales,” according to Counterpoint. “Despite a higher price compared to the SE 2022, the 16e is expected to outperform its predecessor during its first year. This success will be largely driven by its significant technological advancements and expanded feature set.”

The low-end smartphone segment (<$100) emerged as the fastest-growing category in Q1 2025, accounting for nearly 20% of global smartphone sales, according to Counterpoint.

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra secured the seventh spot in Q1 2025, down from the fifth spot held by the S24 Ultra in Q1 2024. Xiaomi’s Redmi 14C was the only model in the list outside of Apple and Samsung. Most of its sales came from emerging markets like Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America.

