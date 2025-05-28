Apple has introduced new Logic Pro updates for Mac and iPad. According to the company:

° The innovative Stem Splitter feature now offers even greater audio fidelity, and can separate guitar and piano into stems.

° With Flashback Capture, users can retrieve and restore inspiring performances they may have forgotten to record.

° With energetic new sound packs like Dancefloor Rush, beat makers have fresh loops and kits to fuel their next track.

° Learn MIDI is now available on iPad, allowing users to get hands-on control by easily assigning their favorite knobs, faders, and buttons on MIDI devices to control plug-ins, instruments, and other automatable parameters within Logic Pro.

° Notepad now features integrated support for Writing Tools, powered by Apple Intelligence, giving users more flexibility and control when they’d like to make their writing more expressive, get help with a rewrite, or even collaborate on song lyrics and more right inline.

° Users can manage large projects with the new search and select feature, which makes it easy to find and choose tracks by their name or track number.

Pricing and Availability

Logic Pro for Mac 11.2 is available May 28 as a free update for existing users and for $199.99 (U.S.) for new users on the Mac App Store. It is also available as part of the Pro Apps Bundle for Education, which includes Final Cut Pro, MainStage, Motion, and Compressor for $199.99 (U.S.). Logic Pro for Mac requires macOS Sequoia 15.4 or later. For more information, visit apple.com/logic-pro.

Logic Pro for iPad 2.2 is available May 28 as a free update for existing users, and available on the App Store for $4.99 (U.S.) per month or $49 (U.S.) per year, with a one-month free trial for new users. Logic Pro for iPad requires iPadOS 18.4 or later. For more information, visit apple.com/logic-pro-for-ipad.

