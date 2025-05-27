Along with major updates to macOS, iOS, and iPadOS, watchOS and tvOS will see significant changes previewed at the upcoming Apple Worldwide Developer Conference, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports in his latest “Power On Newsletter.”

“The main topic at WWDC will be the company’s new software interface. Dubbed ‘Solarium’— after glass rooms that allow in sunlight — the new look is slicker and more modern,” he writes. “The approach takes many of its cues from visionOS, which, if you’ve used a Vision Pro, feels a lot fresher than today’s versions of iOS, iPadOS and macOS. One of the major themes this year is consistency and unification across the operating systems, which will be especially apparent when comparing Macs and iPads.”

Gurman has previously reported that the new look will come to Macs, iPhones, and iPads. However, he adds that tvOS and watchOS will both be redesigned to match their more popular siblings, while visionOS will get some adjustments — in cases where the changes make sense for a headset.

The operating system updates will be previewed at next month’s Apple Worldwide Developer Conference. It will take place online from June 9-13.

