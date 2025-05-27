MEA smartphone shipments rose 7% year-over-year (YoY) in the first quarter (Q1) 2025, and it was good news for Apple.

According to new data from Counterpoint Research, the quarter aw the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region’s first positive rise in YoY growth rate following a two-quarter contraction. Counterpoint’s Market Monitor Service reports that strong festive demand during Ramadan and Easter, widening device availability, along with mild inflation boosted consumer spending during the quarter.

Apple’s iPhone shipments grew 4% YoY, raising its market share to 6%. Growth was mainly driven by the launch of the iPhone 16e, a more affordable model starting at $599, which boosted sales in price-sensitive markets.

Apple also saw strong demand in the premium segment, especially in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, supported by local retail partnerships, installment plans, and buy now, pay later options. New Apple Stores in the UAE and increased tourism-related sales in the GCC further contributed to its growth, according to Counterpoint.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patron pricing ranges from $2 to $10 per month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related