A bug in the Apple TV+ app on macOS is blocking playback of all 16+ rated content for some MacBook users, reports The MacObserver.

The issue, reported since late March, appears tied to macOS Sequoia 15.4 and newer versions. Users encounter an age confirmation pop-up, but after clicking “Continue,” the app fails to load the content. The problem doesn’t affect iPhones, iPads, or Apple TV devices.

The MacObserver notes that dozens of reports on Apple’s official forums point to the same issue. Shows like “Slow Horses” or “Number One on the Call Sheet,” marked 15+ or 16+, won’t play. The bug impacts users in Australia, Germany, and other regions. Affected MacBooks, regardless of model, fail to stream any age-restricted content. Meanwhile, episodes rated 12+ play without issue.

Forum user feedback suggests that the Apple TV+ app is unable to verify age permissions properly under macOS Sequoia 154 and later.

