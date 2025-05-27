In an announcement, Apple says that since launching in 2008, the App Store has been a safe and trusted place for users and a vibrant marketplace for developers to grow their businesses around the world.

In the last five years, the App Store has protected users by preventing over $9 billion in fraudulent transactions, including over $2 billion in 2024 alone, according to Apple’s annual App Store fraud analysis. Apple says this reflects the App Store’s continued investment in fostering the most secure experience for users while providing developers with tools and resources, including a powerful commerce system that helps customers transact safely and securely in 175 regions around the globe. With an average of more than 813 million visitors a week, the App Store is designed as a “trusted destination for users to download their favorite apps and discover new ones.” You can read more details here.

