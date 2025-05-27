Apple is working on a standalone multi-platform app for games that will replace Game Center, reports Bloomberg.

The tech giant plans to preinstall the app on the Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV set-top box along with macOS 16, iOS 19, iPadOS 19, and tvOS 19. The gaming app will debut at the Worldwide Developers Conference, according to Bloomberg.

Apple will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) online from June 9 to 13, 2025. Developers and students will also have the opportunity to celebrate in person during a special event at Apple Park on June 9. Available for free to all developers, WWDC25 will spotlight the latest advancements in Apple software. As part of Apple’s ongoing commitment to supporting developers, the conference will provide them with unique access to Apple experts, as well as insight into new tools, frameworks, and features, says Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations.

