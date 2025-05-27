Europe’s smartphone market has turned negative again, declining for the first time in four quarters, though it was good news for Apple, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

Brand shares remained largely flat in the first quarter of 2025 compared to quarter one (Q1) of 2024. Apple increased its share compared to Q1 2024 thanks to the launch of the iPhone 16e, but its relatively high price limited sales in the region, according to Counterpoint.

China-based HONOR continues to grow well in the region, and is now the fourth-largest manufacturer in Europe. Counterpoint says “qe expect a challenging first half of 2025 due to uncertainty around the US tariff policy, although a stabilizing economic environment could see a return to growth by the end of the year.”

