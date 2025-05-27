Apple has three shows in the most recent list of the top 10 streaming TV shows in the U.S., according to JustWatch.

“Murderbot” is number three on the list. It’s followed by “Your Friends & Neighbors” at number five and “The Studio” at number eight. JustWatch is a streaming guide for movies, TV shows, and sports.

