Wilson Bethel (“Daredevil: Born Again,” “Untamed”), Keith Carradine (“Madame Secretary,” “Dexter”), and Jackson Kelly (“The Pitt,” “Chucky”) have joined the cast of the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series “Imperfect Women,” reports Deadline.

They join stars and executive producers Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington. The series — based on Araminta Hall’s novel — stars and is executive produced by Elisabeth Moss and Kerry Washington.

Here’s how “Imperfect Women” is described: An unconventional psychological thriller examining a crime that shatters the lives of a decades-long friendship of three women, Imperfect Women is described as a mystery complicated by perspective that explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably. As the investigation unravels, so does the truth about how even the closest relationships can change over time.

