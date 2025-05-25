President Trump is threatening Apple will a 25% tariff unless the company only manufactures its iPhones in the U.S. However, California’s attorney general is threatening to file a lawsuit if this happens.

“The statement about Apple is something that is obviously disappointing,” Rob Bonta said in a statement first reported by Politico. “It’s almost like [Trump] wakes up in the morning and he says, Hey, I think Apple should build more Apple phones, and so maybe I’ll tell their CEO that he should do that.’ And then maybe tomorrow, he wakes up and he says, Hey, I was just kidding.’”

The attorney general says “we will be monitoring what he does, if he does anything, and we’ll make sure that if the law is broken and we have standing to sue, we’ll take appropriate action.”

Bonta said his office plans to examine the legal basis for any action that comes out of Trump’s Apple threat and determine whether it ends up targeted at a single company or applied more broadly before making a decision.

Trump later expounded that any tariff imposed on Apple would also apply to competing device makers, such as Samsung.

