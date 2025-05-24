Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of May 19-23.

° Despite drastic changes — and even reductions — in his responsibilities, Apple’s John Giannandrea isn’t going anywhere.

° White House and congressional officials are scrutinizing Apple’s partnership with Chinese tech giant Alibaba.

Apple is planning iOS 19 keyboard and Apple Pencil upgrades, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman says in his latest “Power On” newsletter.

° Apple sees 10% annual growth of iPhone sales in the Middle East (excluding Turkey) as of quarter one of 2025.

° Apple and Samsung continue to lead in smartphone customer satisfaction, according to the latest American Customer Satisfaction Index.

° A new study says Samsung smartwatch satisfaction (83) outshined Apple (80) by three points after promises of the Apple Watch Ultra 3 shifted from 2024 to late 2025.

° Apple has unveiled the lineup for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), including the Keynote and Platforms State of the Union.

° With sold-out screenings in 25 markets across the globe, Warner Bros. Pictures and IMAX have announced that they’re expanding their Fan-First Premiere Screenings of Apple Original Films’ F1 to 400 IMAX locations worldwide.

° Fortune has revealed its 2025 list of the Most Powerful Women in Business, and Deirdre O’Brien, makes the list for the seventh time.

° Apple accounted for 19% of global smartphone revenues in the first quarter, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

° Apple continues to dominate the global true wireless stereo market with 23% market share, according to data from the Canalys research group.

° A new report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners says Apple’s dominance in smartphone brand loyalty is no longer growing.

° Apple Pay is the fifth most commonly offered payment method on websites around the world.

° Google dominates, but Apple Maps is gaining traction when it comes to online searches for local businesses.

° Japan’s MIC rules are reinforcing Apple’s dominance in the premium smartphone market.

° Apple will launch its smart glasses by the end of 2026, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

° Apple has apparently ditched its plans (at least for now) to release an Apple Watch with a camera.

