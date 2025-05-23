President Trump continues to show signs he thinks he’s a king, not a president. He’s threatening Apple will a 25% tariff unless the company only manufactures its iPhones in the U.S.

As noted by MacRumors, the warning came via Truth Social after CEO Tim Cook announced earlier this month that Indian facilities would handle the majority of U.S. iPhone sales. Apple’s pivot to India was widely seen as a strategy to sidestep Chinese manufacturing amid ongoing trade tensions.

“I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhones that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else,” Trump wrote. “If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25% must be paid by Apple to the U.S. Thank your [sic] for your attention to this matter!”

The threat sent Apple shares tumbling 3% in pre-market trading Friday. And if the tech giant actually agreed to do this, you can expect to pay a LOT more for your iPhones.

BTW, Truth Social is a social media platform owned by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), an American media and technology company majority-owned by Donald Trump.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patron pricing ranges from $2 to $10 per month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related