° Father-daughter duo Lee and Libby Prosch created Sandbox – an app that encourages real dialogue between people with differing views on hot-button issues.

° Summit, the meeting assistant from Ministry of Bits, recently introduced AI-powered notes using ChatGPT for clearer, more professional meeting content, along with new IT deployment tools for teams—enabling centralized licensing, preconfigured settings, and streamlined setup across user accounts. The latest 1.2.1 update builds on that release with a new “Copy Attachments” button in the workflows for creating invitations and minutes, allowing users to quickly copy attachments to the clipboard for easy sharing.

° Cisdem has released a brand new version of its flagship PDFMaster, its all-in-one PDF solution available for macOS and Windows. The new version has: an optimized user interface, making it more intuitive and organize; support for AI deep thinking, and enhanced overall performance, like stability and compatibility.

° Cultured Code announced that it has overhauled the cloud backend of the task management app Things 3 using Apple’s Swift programming language, with the new system now live across all users’ devices.

° Google has launched iOS and Android apps for NotebookLM, the company’s advanced AI-powered research and note-taking tool.

° 1GLOBAL, a technology-driven global mobile communications provider, is implementing an iPhone eSIM subscription plan transfer solution for its longstanding mobile network services partner, KPN.

° Vivaldi has released version 7.4 of its iOS browser, introducing background audio playback that lets users continue streaming music, podcasts, and videos even when switching apps or locking their screen.

