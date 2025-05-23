Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites.

° From Apple’s Newsroom page: At Emory Hillandale Hospital, Apple’s ecosystem of products — powered by the suite of Epic healthcare apps — is elevating care delivery and the patient experience.

° From 9to5Mac: Apple login credentials were among a massive database of 184 million records found sitting unprotected on a web server. Other logins included Facebook, Google, Instagram, Microsoft, and PayPal.

° From MacRumors: After returning to the U.S. Apple App Store, Fortnite now tops the list of free games.

° From an X post: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo offers some predictions regarding the new AI hardware device from Jony Ive’s collaboration with OpenAI.

° From Bloomberg (a subscription is required to read the article): Chinese Apple competitor Xiaomi today announced the “Xring O1,” a custom 3nm chip designed to rival Apple silicon.

° From Macworld: An Apple job posting confirms that a Calendar revamp is in the works. A new Calendar has been part of rumors for iOS 19.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Marty Jencius, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Eric Bolden, Jim Rea, and Jeff Gamet engage in a lively, unscripted conversation, looking at how Apple user groups have evolved over time.

