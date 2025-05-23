Apple Original Films’ action-adventure film “Fountain of Youth,” directed by Guy Ritchie, debuts today on Apple TV+.

It stars John Krasinski, Academy Award winner Natalie Portman, Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moayed, Laz Alonso, Carmen Ejogo and Stanley Tucci.

Here’s how the film is described: “Fountain of Youth” follows two estranged siblings (Krasinski and Portman) who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives … and possibly lead to immortality.

