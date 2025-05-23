According to the latest research from Canalys, the global wearable band market grew 13% year on year in Q1 2025, reaching 46.6 million units.

All three major categories – basic bands, basic watches and smartwatches – grew, with basic wearables (basic bands and basic watches) leading the charge, notes the research group.

China-based Xiaomi regained the top vendor spot with 44% shipment growth to 8.7 million units, driven by strong Redmi Band 5 sales.

Apple claimed second place with a “robust but conservative” first quarter that increased Apple Watch shipments by 5% to 7.6 million units. With 2025 marking the Apple Watch’s tenth anniversary, Apple is expected to regain momentum in the second half of the year with a big portfolio update, leaning on its mature and tightly integrated health-focused ecosystem, notes Canalys.

Apple now has 16.3% of the global wearable bands market. That compares to sales of 7.2 million and 17.5% market share in the first quarter of 2024. Though Apple’s market share slipped slightly, its sales grew 5% annually.

