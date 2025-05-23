Apple has raised the amount of money people can get off their next iPhone in China by trading in their old device, reports CNBC.

The article notes that the move signals Apple’s desire to spur more sales in China, where it has faced falling market share and declining sales amid tougher competition from Xiaomi and Huawei.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max now has a trade-in value of up to 5,700 Chinese yuan (about US$791), an increase from 5,625 yuan previously. For reference, a brand new iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at 7,999 yuan in China. The iPhone 15 Pro model can now be traded in for up to 4,750 yuan, up from 4,725 prior. There are also trade-in value increases across other models too.

Apple’s iPhone shipments in China declined by 9% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2025, according to new data from IDC.

The tech giant sold 9.8 million smartphone in China for quarter one compared to 10.8 million in quarter one of 2024. Apple now has 13.7% of the Chinese smartphone market compared to 15.6% in the first quarter of 2024.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patron pricing ranges from $2 to $10 per month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related