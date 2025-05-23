Apple TV+ has debuted the trailer for the second season of its drama “The Buccaneers.”

The eight-episode second season will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with one episode on Wednesday, June 18, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through August 6, 2025.

The trailer reveals the next chapter for the young American Buccaneers. The series promises “sisterhood, romance, wit, steamy love affairs, extravagant gowns, spectacular landscapes and jaw-dropping plot twists.”

“The Buccaneers” welcomes returning cast members to its second season, including Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, Josie Totah, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton, Emmy Award nominee Christina Hendricks, Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome, Josh Dylan, Barney Fishwick, Amelia Bullmore, Fenella Woolgar and newcomers Leighton Meester, Greg Wise, Jacob Ifan, Grace Ambrose and Maria Almeida.

