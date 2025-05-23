Here are some of the latest accessory and hardware announcements of the week:

° WaterField Designs has introduced the US$159 Shinjuku Crossbody, an expanded version of the company’s Shinjuku Sling, with a padded pocket for an iPad mini, iPhone 16 Pro Max, or a similar device. A paragliding-style buckle lets users strap the bag on or off without lifting it overhead, secure it to a chair when seated (outsmarting potential thieves), or thread items like a hat or water bottle through the strap.

° Other World Computing (OWC) has announced the launch and pre-order of the OWC Thunderbolt 5 Dock. With 11 ports, the US$329 device allows users to connect a variety of devices, including three Thunderbolt 5 (USB-C) ports, two USB-A 10Gb/s, one USB-A 5Gb/s, 2.5GbE Ethernet (MDM ready), SD and microSD UHS-II slots, 3.5 mm audio combo, and so on.

° Otterbox has announced its Coastal Getaway Collection. The smartphone case collection is “inspired by the carefree rhythm of East Coast summers.”

° Epson has announced AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support for its newest projector lineup.

