Yesterday design guru Jony Ive and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman OpenAI announced that Open AI has acquired Ive’s io, a startup artificial intelligence company.

Now they’re revealed details about their plans to The Wall Street Journal. Evidently Ive, Altman, and company plan a “third core device.”

From the WSJ: The product will be capable of being fully aware of a user’s surroundings and life, will be unobtrusive, able to rest in one’s pocket or on one’s desk, and would be a third core device a person would put on their desk after a MacBook Pro and an iPhone.

The article saysIve gave Altman a prototype of the first device to take home to test, and the OpenAI CEO said, ”I’ve been able to live with it, and I think it is the coolest piece of technology that the world will have ever seen.”

