News that the Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” would return for a fourth season was announced in March. Now Hannah Waddingham, one of the show’s cast, says filming will start in July.

Series star Jason Sudeikis confirmed Season 4 would be moving forward during an appearance on the New Heights Podcasthosted by Jason and Travis Kelce in March. At that time, he broke the news that Lasso would be coaching a women’s soccer team in the next season of the show.

The 13-time Emmy-winning series starring Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brendan Hunt, Nick Mohammad, Jeremy Swift and Brett Goldstein wrapped up its third season in May 2023. As I’ve said multiple times, I think a fourth season is a bad idea. Sometimes a series ends as it should. That’s what happened with “Ted Lasso” and its title character.

