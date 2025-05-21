U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s agents in Texas seized over US$7 million worth of counterfeit Apple chargers this week, reports USA Today.

Customs and Border Protection’s Houston Seaport Trade Enforcement Team said they found chargers and cables. Agents at the Area Port of Houston and Galveston found 373,000 counterfeit USB phone chargers, or 7,460 cartons containing the Apple trademark. Both border protection agents and Apple representatives confirmed to USA Today that that they were fake.

“The counterfeits are often produced under unsanitary labor exploitation conditions,” Customs and Border Protection Acting Area Port Director John Landry said. “They hurt innovation by stealing intellectual property from registered trademarks and the counterfeits are often produced under unsanitary labor exploitation conditions.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related