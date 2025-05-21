Rio SEO, a Press Ganey Forsta company that specializes in local experience (LX) solutions, today released its fifth annual Local Search Consumer Behavior Study. And it has good news for Apple Maps.

LX is a specific marketing and customer experience solution, particularly relevant for enterprise brands with multiple locations. It’s essentially a comprehensive suite of tools designed to optimize a brand’s presence and interactions within specific local communities, aiming to drive visibility, conversions, and revenue at each location.

Based on a survey of U.S. consumers, the report reveals how search behavior is evolving—driven by new expectations for accuracy, speed, and AI-powered convenience. With 84% of consumers searching daily for local businesses, the findings offer a look at what influences customer decisions across industries.

Kyle Ferguson, CEO of Press Ganey Forsta’s cross-industry division, says LX is a critical entry point and a powerful driver within the broader customer experience (CX) journey. For many brands, the moment a customer finds you in search is the moment your CX begins, he adds.

According to the report, 84% of consumers search online for local businesses daily. Google dominates, but Apple Maps is gaining traction, with 31% using it frequently. Other key points from the report:

° 60% of consumers click on AI-generated overviews in Google Search.

° 32% say AI-driven search features (like personalized recommendations) are important.

° 75% of consumers read at least four reviews before making a purchase decision. Star ratings remain the top trust factor, but brand engagement in reviews is growing.

° 53% of consumers are unlikely to visit a business with incorrect listings.

° 59% expect a brand to respond within 24 hours when they reach out.

