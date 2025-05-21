Sam Altman and the team at OpenAI announced that they’ve acquired Jony Ive’s io, a startup artificial intelligence company.

From the announcement: The io team, focused on developing products that inspire, empower and enable, will now merge with OpenAI to work more intimately with the research, engineering and product teams in San Francisco. As io merges with OpenAI, Jony and LoveFrom will assume deep design and creative responsibilities across OpenAI and io.

OpenAI is acquiring io for about US$6.4 billion.The deal is all in stock and the value includes OpenAI’s current stake in the company. CNBC notes that this is OpenAI’s largest acquisition to date and comes just weeks after the company agreed to buy AI-assisted coding tool Windsurf for $3 billion.

