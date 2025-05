After a years-long legal battle, Epic Games’ Fortnite is once again available in the Apple Store in the U.S. This is the first time that the game has been available in the app store since 2020.

Fortnite is an online video game and game platform released in 2017. It’s available in seven distinct game mode versions that otherwise share the same general gameplay and game engine.

