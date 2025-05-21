A new report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners says Apple’s dominance in smartphone brand loyalty is no longer growing and Samsung is catching up.

CIRP analyzed Apple iPhone loyalty and compared it to Samsung. The research group looked at customers who had an Apple or Samsung smartphone and bought a new smartphone in the survey quarter. To capture Samsung and iPhone buyers for this analysis, CIRP used its our quarterly survey of mobile phone purchasers, rather than our quarterly survey of Apple customers.

The percent of iPhone owners who bought another iPhone when they upgraded peaked at a stratospheric 94% a few years ago. CIRP says that “incredible” loyalty has declined slightly to 89% in the past 12 months. At the same time, Samsung owner loyalty has grown, though from a considerably lower base.

CIRP says that while Apple’s ecosystem continues to keep many users locked in, several factors such as pricing, messaging compatibility, and market saturation have weakened the tech giant’s hold. On the other hand, Samsung is benefiting from reduced competition and incremental improvements to its user retention.

