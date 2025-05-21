Apple TV+ has announced that its Spanish-language crime series “Women in Blue” (“Las Azules”) has been renewed.

Ariel Award nominee Bárbara Mori will reprise her lead role as María alongside stars Ximena Sariñana, Natalia Téllez and Amorita Rasgado. Featuring an entirely Latin American cast, the eight-episode second season of “Women in Blue” (“Las Azules”) is now in production.

Here’s how season two is described: Set in 1971 and inspired by true events, “Women in Blue” (“Las Azules”) season two continues the story of four women who defied the ultraconservative norms of the time by becoming Mexico’s first female police force. Now promoted to lieutenant, María (Mori) finds herself torn between the rules she’s sworn to uphold and a relentless pull towards the truth when the murder of a young university student is followed by more casualties and reveals a deeper conspiracy. As the killings grow bolder and the lines between perpetrator, victim and avenger begin to blur, María, Ángeles (Sariñana), Gabina (Rasgado) and Valentina (Téllez) are drawn into a maze of buried secrets and painful reckonings.

“Women in Blue” (“Las Azules”) is created by International Emmy Award-winning showrunner and director Fernando Rovzar and Pablo Aramendi. Emmy Award nominee Wendy Riss, Erica Sánchez Su and International Emmy Award winner Billy Rovzar serve as executive producers. The series is produced by International Emmy Award-winning Lemon Studios.

The complete first season of “Women in Blue” (“Las Azules”) is now streaming globally on Apple TV+.

