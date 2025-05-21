Apple TV+ has unveiled the first teaser trailer for its epic historical drama “Chief of War,” starring, written and executive produced by Jason Momoa.

Here’s how the series is described: Set amidst the beautiful backdrop of the islands of Hawai‘i, the nine-episode series, based on true events, follows warrior Ka‘iana, portrayed by Momoa, as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century.

“Chief of War” will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, August 1, 2025, followed by new episodes every Friday through September 19.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related