Apple TV+ has announced “Mr. Scorsese,” a five-part film portrait of iconic director, producer and writer Martin Scorsese.

It’s directed by acclaimed filmmaker Rebecca Miller (“She Came to Me,” “Personal Velocity”). “Mr. Scorsese” originated with executive producers Miller and Damon Cardasis at Round Films (“Maggie’s Plan,” “Saturday Church”), and Cindy Tolan (“Étoile,” “Dandelion”), Miller’s longtime creative collaborator.

Here’s how it’s described: “Mr. Scorsese” is a film portrait of a man through the lens of his work, exploring the many facets of a visionary who redefined filmmaking, including his extraordinary career and unique personal history. With exclusive, unrestricted access to Scorsese’s private archives, the documentary series is anchored by extensive conversations with the filmmaker himself and never-before-seen interviews with friends, family and creative collaborators including Robert De Niro, Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, Robbie Robertson, Thelma Schoonmaker, Steven Spielberg, Sharon Stone, Jodie Foster, Paul Schrader, Margot Robbie, Cate Blanchett, Jay Cocks and Rodrigo Prieto, along with his children, wife Helen Morris and close childhood friends. From acclaimed director Miller, “Mr. Scorsese” examines how his own colorful life experiences informed his artistic vision as each film he made stunned the world with originality. Starting with his New York University student films through to the present day, this documentary explores the themes that have fascinated Scorsese and informed his work, including the place of good and evil in the fundamental nature of humankind.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related