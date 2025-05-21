A new study by Merchant Machine found that Apple Pay is the fifth most commonly offered payment method on websites around the world.

The information and comparison website analyzed 717 payment options across websites in 187 countries and all 50 U.S. states, calculating which options are found on the highest percentage of websites. The study found that Apple Pay is found on 5.25% of all merchant websites in 2025 – the fifth-highest percentage of any payment method.

PayPal is overwhelmingly the most common online payment method on merchant websites. It’s available on the highest percentage of websites in 107 countries, followed by Visa, which is top in 29. Besides that, only Apple Pay (Saudi Arabia) and Zarinpal (Iran) are tops in any country, and only one country each in both cases.

PayPal has 26.24% of the online payment market. It’s followed by Visa (13.60%), Mastercard (8.33%), American Express (6.85%), Apple Pay (5.25%), Shopify Pay (4.75%), Google Pay (4.19%), Stripe (3.23%), Maestro (2.02%), Venmo (1.80%), Klarna (1.70%), Facebook Pay (1.05%), and Square (0.66%).

