The global true wireless stereo (TWS) market rebounded strongly in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, according to new data from Canalys, achieving the highest growth rate since 2021 as shipments grew 18% to 78 million units.

Apple (including its AirPods line-up and Beats brand) remained the global TWS leader in Q1, leveraging its ecosystem strength and increasing focus on health integration, taking 23% market share. The tech giant sold 18.2 million TWS devices in the first quarter of 2025 compared to sales of 16.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 for 12% annual growth.

China-based Xiaomi climbed to second place on the vendor ranking table, growing 63% year-on-year, powered by its momentum in emerging economies, according to Canalys. Samsung (including Harman subsidiaries) took 7% market share.

