The global smartphone market grew by 2% year-over-year (YoY) in the first quarter of 2025, according to new data from Counterpoint Research.

The research group says that global smartphone revenues grew 1% YoY, driven largely by Apple, vivo and brands outside of the top five. Samsung led the market with a 20% share, closely followed by Apple at 19%. The Galaxy S25 series and iPhone 16e launches provided momentum for both brands, according to to Counterpoint.

China-based Xiaomi maintained its momentum and secured third place with a 2% YoY growth, driven by a strong rebound in its home market, China, supported by retail expansion and a refreshed product portfolio.

Asia-Pacific remained the top contributor in terms of regions, accounting for over half of global shipments. Japan emerged as a standout market with 29% YoY growth, fueled by strong demand for Apple and Samsung devices. North America recorded the highest regional growth in Q1 2025 at 8% YoY supported by increased original manufacturer shipments aimed at mitigating tariff impacts, according to Counterpoint.

