Amazon has announced that at Amazon.com and in the Amazon Shopping app, customers can now choose more than 60,000 items for drone delivery in a limited number of locations.

Recently, Amazon received FAA approval to deliver several new categories of items, including devices like Apple iPhones, Apple AirTags, Apple AirPods, Ring doorbells, and more. All you need to do is select the drone delivery option when you check out if you’re in an eligible area and the item in your cart is 5 pounds or less.

From there, select and confirm your preferred delivery spot at your address, such as in a driveway or yard. You won’t have to confirm your delivery point on your next order, and you can always update the delivery location or report an issue.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patron pricing ranges from $2 to $10 per month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related