With sold-out screenings in 25 markets across the globe, Warner Bros. Pictures and IMAX have announced that they’re expanding their Fan-First Premiere Screenings of Apple Original Films’ F1 to 400 IMAX locations worldwide.

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, May 21, for available IMAX-exclusive June 23 screenings—one night only at 7 p.m. local time—as well as for all available showtimes of the film when it starts roaring into theaters later that week.

Tickets for the June 23 Fan-First Premiere Screenings in IMAX can be found here.. Check local theater listings for available showtimes on June 25 and beyond.

“F1” hails from director Joseph Kosinski, Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Plan B Entertainment, and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton’s Dawn Apollo Films banner. It’s made in collaboration with Formula 1.

Here’s how the film is described: Dubbed “the greatest that never was,” Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) was FORMULA 1’s most promising phenom of the 1990s until an accident on the track nearly ended his career. Thirty years later, he’s a nomadic racer-for-hire when he’s approached by his former teammate Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem), owner of a struggling FORMULA 1 team that is on the verge of collapse. Ruben convinces Sonny to come back to FORMULA 1 for one last shot at saving the team and being the best in the world. He’ll drive alongside Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris), the team’s hotshot rookie intent on setting his own pace. But as the engines roar, Sonny’s past catches up with him and he finds that in FORMULA 1, your teammate is your fiercest competition — and the road to redemption is not something you can travel alone.

I hope you’ll help support Apple World Today by becoming a patron. Patreon pricing ranges from $2 to $10 a month. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related