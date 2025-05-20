In its first year of measurement, the smartwatch industry premiered with an ACSI score of 77 (out of 100). according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI®) Telecommunications, Cell Phone, and Smartwatch Study 2025

Samsung smartwatch satisfaction (83) outshined Apple (80) by three points after promises of the Apple Watch Ultra 3 shifted from 2024 to late 2025. Fitbit finishes in third with a score of 72.

According to ACSI, smartwatches are rated highest for their physical traits, which include durability (81), design (81), and screen resolution/quality (80). However, the service experience is noticeably lower compared to cell phone users. The timeliness of the repair (75), courtesy and helpfulness of the technician (73), and ease of arranging service (73) are the lowest-rated aspects of the customer experience.

The ACSI Telecommunications, Cell Phone, and Smartwatch Study 2025 is based on 27,494 completed surveys. Customers were chosen at random and contacted via email between April 2024 and March 2025.

